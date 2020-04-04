Bluetooth Speakers Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Price Range, Geography, Growth and Demand Forecast

Rising need for mobile infotainment systems is a key driver for growing Bluetooth speakers market globally. The rising disposable income, advancing wireless technology and rising smartphone penetration pushed the demand for Bluetooth audio devices. Bluetooth speakers provide wireless audio streaming

Based on type, Bluetooth speakers have been classified into portable and fixed. Portable speakers recorded large volume sales globally, owing to its ergonomic design and advancement in audio technology.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bluetooth-speakers-market/report-sample

The increasing requirement for mobility, growing demand for infotainment services, and rising smartphone/tablets adoption are the key growth factors driving Bluetooth speakers market. The popularity and growth of streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, has led to rise in demand for Bluetooth speakers.

Based on distribution channel, Bluetooth speakers market categorized into online and offline. Increasing internet penetration, and growing e-commerce industry enabling customers to compare multiple Bluetooth speakers led to rise in online sales for these devices.

E-commerce sites such as Amazon.Com, Alibaba.Com, ebay.com, and others, offer discounted prices on popular Bluetooth speaker brands, and offer a wide range of Bluetooth speakers to choose from, attracting large volume sales.

North America held dominant share in the global Bluetooth speakers market, followed by Asia-Pacific and others. Growing number of smart homes in North American countries, majorly in the U.S. and Canada, are driving the market in the region.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bluetooth-speakers-market

The high growth rate and high profit margins in the Bluetooth speakers market induced a price war among the vendors globally, which driven down the price of these speakers. This has resulted in intense competition in the market, with players focusing on sound quality, battery life and other features to lure customers.

Some of the key players operating in the global Bluetooth speakers market are Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, VOXX Electronics Corp., Plantronics Inc., and Beats Electronics.

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.