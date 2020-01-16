Bluetooth Speakers Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Price Range, Geography, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

The increasing requirement for mobility, growing demand of infotainment services, advancements in technologies, and growth in global population are some of the growth drivers of the global bluetooth speakers market.

The less power consumption of speakers equipped with bluetooth functionality is also driving the growth of the global bluetooth speakers market. The speaker models equipped with AA batteries consume less power. Lower power consumption means that less strain is put on the battery.

The increasing consumer awareness, growth in wireless technology and growing penetration of smartphones has also intensified the demand of bluetooth audio devices. These devices are gaining pace in the automobile sector, as they give drivers of the vehicle an option to drive and take calls simultaneously.

Continuous research and developments in the advancements in bluetooth industry are further driving the growth of the global bluetooth speakers market. IPv6 connectivity, improved speed, and increased privacy supported by the newly launched bluetooth 4.2 represent a huge growth opportunity for the market.

North America dominates the global bluetooth speakers market followed by Asia-Pacific. Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, VOXX Electronics Corp., Plantronics Inc., are some of the competitors in the global bluetooth speakers market.

