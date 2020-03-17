Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through (2018 – 2028 )

Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market Outlook: With the increased usage of digital devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets which emits blue light waves, the concerns about the damage to the skin health and appearance are rising among consumers leading to growing demand for blue-light protection ingredients. Considering these facts blue-light protection ingredients products manufacturers are conducting research activities to develop formulations which can protect skin health from such hazardous light waves.

Our skin acts as a protective barrier and shields us from external and environmental aggressions such as air pollution, UV and blue-light. However, with time, the skin barrier function is impaired due to excessive exposure to the aforementioned factors. This leads to decreased skin quality, wrinkles and induces inflammation, which causes redness and skin hyperpigmentation. To help the skin defend itself and maintain the property of its protective barrier, blue-light protection ingredients are used in skincare products.

Blue-light, also known as High Energy Visible Light (HEV) emission, from sunlight and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartphones and tablets can impact the human skin and lead to related diseases. It induces oxidative stress through reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS), which damages the proteins and lipids in the skin. Antioxidant ingredients in skin care products can prevent skin damage from blue-light. Skincare product manufacturers are formulating products with antioxidants as active ingredients to promote their products as blue-light protection ingredients based products. However, the blue-light protection ingredients market is still in the early stage and different blue-light protection ingredients manufacturers are in the process of getting their unique formulations patented.

Growing number of diseases related to electronics usage will drive demand for Blue-light Protection Ingredients:As the usage of mobile gazettes is rising, worldwide concerns about the potential skin damage and appearance are rising among consumers. Cosmetic manufacturers are coming up with products which contain blue-light protection ingredients. These blue-light protection ingredients are usually highly antioxidant in nature and can be derived from natural sources or can be developed synthetically in the laboratory. Blue-light protection ingredients manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to their customers.

Global Blue-light Protection Ingredients: Market Segmentation: On the basis of nature, the global blue-light protection ingredients market has been segmented as –Organic, Conventional On the basis of source, the global blue-light protection ingredients market has been segmented as –Pomegranate, Gogi fruit, Noni fruit, Coffeeberry, Astaxanthin, Mangosteen, Others Global Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market: Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the global blue-light protection ingredients market are The Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., RAHN AG, and others.

