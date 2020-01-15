Blue Biotechnology Market Key drivers, Challenges, Opportunities & Forecast to 2019

Blue biotechnology is the application of molecular biological methods to marine and freshwater organisms. These organisms are used for purposes like increasing seafood supply and safety, controlling the reproduction of dangerous water-borne organisms, and developing new drugs.

The global Blue Biotechnology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blue Biotechnology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blue Biotechnology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aker BioMarine

Marinova

New England Biolabs

PML Applications

Sea Run Holdings

PICES

Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Shell Marine Products

GeoMarine Biotechnologies

GlycoMar

Cellgen Biologicals

Nurture Aqua Technology

Samudra Biopharma

Sanosil Biotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Enzymes

Pharma Products

Bulk Chemicals

Biopolymers

Segment by Application

Bio-Engineering

Genomics

Vaccine Development

Drug Discovery

Others

