Blow Molding Machine Market Research Report Explores The Industry Trends For The Forecast Period, 2019-2027

Blow Molding Machine Market: Overview

Blow molding is the process of forming a molten tube, referred as preform, of thermoplastic material and placing the preform within a mold cavity and inflating the tube with compressed air to take the shape of the cavity and cool the part before removing from the mold. Any hollow thermoplastic part can be blow molded. Blow molding machines are used in the manufacture of plastic and glass components. Many plastic materials are suitable for blow molding such as high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polystyrene (PS).

Blow Molding Machine Market: Key Segmentation

Based on type, the global blow molding machine market can be segmented into injection, extrusion, and injection stretch. The process of injection blow molding is used in the manufacture of hollow glass and plastic objects. This is the least-used of the three blow molding processes. It is typically used to make small medical and single serve bottles. In extrusion blow molding, plastic is melted and extruded into a hollow tube (a parison). This parison is then captured by closing it into a cooled metal mold. Air is then blown into the parison, inflating it into the shape of the hollow bottle, container, or part. After the plastic has cooled sufficiently, the mold is opened and the part is ejected. Very high volumes are produced under the two-stage injection stretch blow molding process. However, the cost of capital is high.

Blow Molding Machine Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the plastic industry is a key driver of the global blow molding machine market. Demand for pipes and bottles is high in the plastics industry. Increase in demand for plastics in packaging and consumables industries is also driving the blow molding machine market. Many of the formed plastic parts are used in the automotive industry. This creates lucrative opportunities for blow molding machines. High cost is one of the major challenges in the global blow molding machine market. Large players in the market are constantly focusing on bringing innovations to develop low-cost blow molding machines.

In terms of application, the global blow molding machine market can be divided into packaging, consumables, automotive, electronics, construction, and others. Consumables is the dominant segment of the global blow molding machine market. It is followed by the packaging segment. Blow molding machines are used in the manufacture of a wide array of plastic and glass products.

Blow Molding Machine Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global blow molding machine market are Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Jomar Corporation, Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd., British Plastics Federation, and Golfang Mfg. & Development Co. Ltd.