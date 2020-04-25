Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Blow Guns Market Is Anticipated To Reach 340 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 1.2% Over the Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The amazing structural design of an air blow gun with tip or nozzle installed on a compressed air line opens door to its several applications in electronics and automotive industries.

This is because of the nozzle’s functionality as an efficient tool for light cleaning. Moreover, it helps in drying out parts in an automated manufacturing process. Rising industrial machinery expenditure acts as a crucial factor influencing the growth of the global blow guns market. The market is projected to expand at 1.2% CAGR during the assessment tenure of 2018-2025.

An air blow gun consists of a nozzle, or tip, installed on a compressed air gun or line. On an air gun, the nozzle serves as a quick and efficient tool for light cleaning, drying and blowing off of parts or work areas. On an airline, it can be used to blow out parts or waste, or to dry out parts in an automated manufacturing process.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Blow Guns in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Blow Guns. Increasing of industrial machinery expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Blow Guns will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Blow Guns industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Blow Guns is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like West, Unilife, CeQur, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Blow Guns and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 28.01% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Blow Guns industry because of their market share and technology status of Blow Guns.

The consumption volume of Blow Guns is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Blow Guns industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Blow Guns is still promising.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blow Guns.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Festo

Smc

Metabo

Silvent

Exair

Hazet

Parker

Bahco

Guardair

Jwl

Kitz Micro Filter

Cejn

Coilhose

Sata

Prevost

Aventics

Ningbo Pneumission

Airtx

Blow Guns Breakdown Data by Type

Straight Nozzle

Angled Nozzle

Others

Blow Guns Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Blow Guns Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Blow Guns Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Blow Guns status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Blow Guns manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

