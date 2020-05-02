Blood Testing Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Treatments, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

Blood Testing is a laboratory analysis technique that is performed based on the blood sample taken from patient’s body through a finger prick or syringes to determine the state of the health. The abnormal functioning of organs can be determined by Blood Testing. These tests are affordable and are commonly performed in hospitals and clinics as a primary checkup for identifying any mild to serious ailments which influence the growth of the Blood Testing market.

The Global market for Blood Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during 2017 to 2023.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5797

Key Players:

The global blood Testing market is led by some of the fervent players including Baxter International (US), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US), Gen-Probe, Inc. (US), Becton Dickinson & Company (US), Novartis Diagnostics (US), Biomerica, Inc. (US), Cepheid Corporation (US), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US), Trinity Biotech (US), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Grifols (Spain), bioMérieux (France), Nanosphere Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Bruker Corporation (US), Alere Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Cardinal Health (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Trividia Health (US)

Industry, Innovation & Related News

September 07, 2018 – Scientists in Australia published their study of a novel blood test they have developed in the JCI Insight Journal. The new blood test that can potentially identify whether a person who had a heart attack in the past is at high risk of having another one. certain lipid biomarkers or fats in the blood to improve upon traditional risk factors in predicting heart disease. The researchers hope to trial it in Australia in the next two to three years.

August 13, 2018 – Engineering for All (Israel), announced the development of a handheld programmable device, named as RevDx (Revolution Diagnostics) that performs automated blood analysis and diagnostics at the point of care. RevDx is meant for anyplace without reliable access to a lab, electricity or Internet connection.

Market Drivers

Growing incidents of chronic diseases and conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease along with the organ failure cases drive the demand for blood testing in multiplications. Needless to say, that the blood testing market is ever increasing. Also, great technological strides being made in electronic monitoring devices and substantial investments transpired into R&D activities are in turn, paying off well, expanding the market size.

Additional factors supporting the market growth include the ever-increasing population that is getting inclined towards the sedentary lifestyle and urbanization. Improving economic conditions are rapidly availing access to the excellent health care, increasing the healthcare expenditures and eventually the market growth.

Conversely, lack of awareness towards the availability and advantages of blood testing is obstructing the market growth. Also, the unmet clinical needs coupled with the unavailability of external funding; especially in the developing regions are obstructing the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing demand for personal & hand-held diagnostic devices & augmenting demand for the blood testing in the diagnostics that can give fastest & accurate results is fostering the market growth.

Segmentation

The global Blood Testing market has been segmented on the basis of test type, disease, method, and end-user.

On the basis of test type, the global Blood Testing market can be segmented into glucose testing, lipid panel testing, direct LDL testing, Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing, Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) testing, A1C testing, high sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP) testing, Vitamin D testing, alt testing, thyroid stimulating hormone testing, creatinine testing, serum nicotine/cotinine testing, AST testing, cortisol testing, testosterone testing, and others.

On the basis of disease, the global Blood Testing market can be segmented into anemia, infection, leukemia, hypokalemia, kidney disorders, heart attack, coronary heart disease, and other diseases.

On the basis of method, the global Blood Testing market can be segmented into manual blood culture testing and automated blood culture testing.

The automated blood culture testing segment is classified into automated blood culture system, blood culture instruments, and others

On the basis of end-user, the global Blood Testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, research labs, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global Blood Testing market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global Blood Testing market owing to the rising incidence of diseases such as kidney disorders, blood stream infections, other infections, high demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and growing aging population.

The European Blood Testing market is the second largest market owing to the increasing awareness of chronic infection diseases due to the initiatives undertaken by private companies, government organizations, and educational institutions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of the importance of diagnostics in personalized medicines and due to government initiatives, that promote the use of personalized medicines. Furthermore, the increase in a number of government schemes to curb the rising healthcare expenditures in emerging economies is expected to drive the regional market growth.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as rising R&D activities in the healthcare sector and extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis

The blood testing market appears fragmented and fiercely competitive due to many large and small players churning the competition in the market. Through the strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, product & technology launch, and collaboration, these players try to gain the competitive edge.

Browse Complete 100 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blood-testing-market-5797

Detailed Table of Contents for Blood Testing Market

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…TOC Continued!

Send An Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5797



About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]