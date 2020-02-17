Blood Screening Market Report 2025 by Emerging Growth Factors, Risk Factors, Challenges and Industry Analysis

Market Definition

Blood is an essential requirement for health care which helps in the proper functioning of the human body. A blood screening is defined as a medical process for the detection of disease. The process of blood screening is carried out for a variety of reasons in which the most common reason is pregnancy, human immunodeficiency (HIV) and blood type screenings. Screening of the blood may also be done to detect conditions such as general infections and cancer. Different types of assays are performed in detecting health related problems. Collected blood is screened with different techniques such as ELISA, NAT technology, next generation sequencing and many others. EIAs, particle agglutination (rapid tests) and (Chemiluminescence Immunoassays) CLIAs assays are used for blood screening. Most (Chemiluminescence Immunoassays) CLIAs consists greater specificity and sensitivity as compare to rapid tests that provides better result in screening process.

Top Key Players:

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

bioMérieux SA

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Grifols

Seimens AG

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Market Segments:

By Products & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services), Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others), Disease Type (Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others), End User (Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Global blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services the global blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and others reagents. NAT reagents is further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions and labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type.

On the basis of technology the global blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation & above.

On the basis of disease type, the global blood screening market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and others.

On the basis of end user the global blood screening market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical cenetrs.

