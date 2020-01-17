Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Professional Survey Regional Analysis of the Market, Policy and News Analysis

The global blood processing devices and consumables market is segmented into blood processing devices and blood processing consumables. Blood processing devices segment is further sub-segmented into hematocrit centrifuges, blood bank refrigerators and blood grouping analyzers, blood bank freezers, blood warmers and blood cell processors. Blood processing consumables segment includes blood bags, blood administration sets, sedimentation tubes, blood collection tubes, blood collection needles, blood grouping reagents, coagulation reagents, vials, microscopic slides, hematology reagents, slide stainer, blood lancets, blood filters and test tube racks.

North America dominates the global blood processing devices and consumables market followed by Europe. This is due to increased awareness, developed economies and increased government support in the region. In addition, high disposable incomes and favorable reimbursement policies are also supporting in the growth of blood processing devices and consumables market in the region. The U.S., followed by Canada, is the largest market for blood processing devices and consumables in North America. Germany, France and the U.K. are some of the largest markets for blood processing devices and consumables market in Europe.

However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing region in the global blood processing devices and consumables market. This is due to increasing awareness and rising demand of blood and blood components for blood transfusion in the region. In addition, raising population and various government initiatives are also supporting the growth of blood processing devices and consumables market in Asia. Government initiatives and campaigns in countries, such as India and China, are trying to educate people about safe blood donations and transfusions procedures. This would develop opportunity for blood processing devices and consumable market in Asia.

However, stringent regulations and legislations is a key restraint of the global blood processing devices and consumables market. In addition, high cost of blood handling instruments and lack of skilled healthcare professionals to operate expensive instruments also obstructs the growth the global market. The global market is witnessing increased mergers and acquisitions between blood banks and government bodies.

Some of the major competitors in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux SA, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Grifols International, Thermogenesis Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Roche Holdings AG, Macopharma SA, Immucor, Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation.

