Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market- Analysis, Overview, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to be around 2.3billion by 2025.Increasing prevalence of heart related disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are major factors responsible for the growth of global market. As per the report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in November 2016, nearly 75 million adults had high blood pressure in America.Moreover, advancements in technology such as BP monitoring systems based on mobile and new technologies related to automation in blood pressure monitoring will further enhance growth of the market. However, high cost, lack of awareness and low accuracy rate of the devices can impact the growth of market.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Sphygmomanometer segment accounted for the major share of the global market in 2016. This major share is attributed to factorssuch as its digitalization, extensive applications and related benefits.Digital sphygmomanometer segment is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the forecast period due to factors such asease of use, low costand high accuracy.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2014. This major share can be attributed to factors such as increase in patient awareness regarding blood pressure monitoring products, increasing prevalence of hypertension and advanced healthcare facilities.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period due to factors such asincreasing patient awareness towards preventive healthcare, rising prevalence of hypertension andpresence of unmet medical needs in the region.

Competitive Analysis

Product innovation and development is a key strategy followed by the major players in blood pressure monitoring devices market. For instance, in January 2014, GE Healthcare unveiled its new blood pressure cuff for the forearm called GE Critikon Radial-Cuf which addresses the issue of inaccurate reading for people with upper arm circumference of more than 40 centimeters. Some of the key players in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Withings SA, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Welch AllynInc., A&D Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostics Corporation, Briggs Healthcare,GF Health Products, Inc.

Market Opportunities

Technological advancements such as mobile based blood pressure monitoring systems and increasing demand for personalized and portable monitoring systems are the key opportunities that the competing players will focus on over the next few years. With rising geriatric population susceptible to high blood pressure and growing awareness about preventive healthcare worldwide, the market has tremendous growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

By Product:

Sphygmomanometers

Digital Sphygmomanometers

Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

Mercury Sphygmomanometers

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Blood Pressure Cuffs

Disposable

Reusable

Bladders, Bulbs and Valve

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

