Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market- Analysis, Overview, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis
The blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to be around 2.3billion by 2025.Increasing prevalence of heart related disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are major factors responsible for the growth of global market. As per the report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in November 2016, nearly 75 million adults had high blood pressure in America.Moreover, advancements in technology such as BP monitoring systems based on mobile and new technologies related to automation in blood pressure monitoring will further enhance growth of the market. However, high cost, lack of awareness and low accuracy rate of the devices can impact the growth of market.
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Sphygmomanometer segment accounted for the major share of the global market in 2016. This major share is attributed to factorssuch as its digitalization, extensive applications and related benefits.Digital sphygmomanometer segment is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the forecast period due to factors such asease of use, low costand high accuracy.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2014. This major share can be attributed to factors such as increase in patient awareness regarding blood pressure monitoring products, increasing prevalence of hypertension and advanced healthcare facilities.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period due to factors such asincreasing patient awareness towards preventive healthcare, rising prevalence of hypertension andpresence of unmet medical needs in the region.
Competitive Analysis
Product innovation and development is a key strategy followed by the major players in blood pressure monitoring devices market. For instance, in January 2014, GE Healthcare unveiled its new blood pressure cuff for the forearm called GE Critikon Radial-Cuf which addresses the issue of inaccurate reading for people with upper arm circumference of more than 40 centimeters. Some of the key players in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Withings SA, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Welch AllynInc., A&D Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostics Corporation, Briggs Healthcare,GF Health Products, Inc.
Market Opportunities
Technological advancements such as mobile based blood pressure monitoring systems and increasing demand for personalized and portable monitoring systems are the key opportunities that the competing players will focus on over the next few years. With rising geriatric population susceptible to high blood pressure and growing awareness about preventive healthcare worldwide, the market has tremendous growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation
By Product:
Sphygmomanometers
Digital Sphygmomanometers
Aneroid Sphygmomanometers
Mercury Sphygmomanometers
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors
Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors
Blood Pressure Transducers
Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories
Blood Pressure Cuffs
Disposable
Reusable
Bladders, Bulbs and Valve
By Region:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
- What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025?
- What will be the industry market growth from 2017 to 2025?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
- What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
- Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?