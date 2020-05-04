Blood Plasma Derivatives Market is Expected to Hold Prevailing CAGR of 7.52% During Forecast 2017-2023

Market Overview:

The global blood plasma derivatives market is growing mainly due to the increasing demand for plasma derived products. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global blood plasma derivatives market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Plasma is a fluid part of the blood that contains blood cells, and protein responsible for blood clotting. Plasma derivatives are obtained from specific plasma proteins by the process of fractionation. The derivatives are then solvent detergent-treated or heat-treated to kill certain viruses. The most common plasma derivative includes factor IX concentrate, factor VIII concentrate, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), anti-thrombin III concentrate, immune globulins, Alpha 1-Proteinase inhibitor concentrate, albumin, and anti-thrombin III concentrate. Blood plasma derivative widely used clinically to treat various conditions such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B, HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, thrombocytosis, and others.

Key Players

Bain Capital

Baxter International Inc

Grigols

Octapharma AG

CSL Limited

Kedrion S.p.A

Biotest AG

Fusion Healthcare

SK Plasma Co

Segmentation:

Global Blood Plasma Derivatives market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes albumin, anti-thrombin, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and others. Others types are Factor VII, Factor IX and Alpha 1 proteinase inhibitor concentrate.

On the basis on application the market is segmented into Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Thrombocytosis, and others. Other application includes Von Willebrand disease.

End users include hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood transfusion centers and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Blood Plasma Derivatives market consists of four regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for syringe and needle. The North American market for Blood Plasma Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% which is expected to reach at US$ 35.50 billion from US$ 20 billion in 2016 by the end of the forecasted period. Awareness regarding use of plasma derivatives for patients suffering from infectious diseases drive this market in North America. Europe is the second-largest market for Blood Plasma Derivatives which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. Extensive research on safe blood transfusion in healthcare organizations and research laboratories favor the growth of this market in Europe. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Blood Plasma Derivatives market. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing market. Demand for plasma derivatives for inactivation of HIV favor the demand of plasma derivatives in Asia-pacific. The Blood Plasma Derivatives Market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

