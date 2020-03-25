Blood Meal Market Growth Prospects 2025 and Projected to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion

The Global Blood Meal Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Blood Meal Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%. Blood Meal Market spread across 110 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 59 tables and 31 figures is now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Blood Meal Market include are Darling Ingredients (US), Terramar (Chile), West Coast Reduction (Canada), Valley Proteins, Inc. (US), Ridley Corporation (Australia), Allanasons Private (India), The Boyer Valley Company (US), FASA Group (Brazil), Sanimax (Canada), APC, Inc. (US), and Apelsa Guadalajara (Mexico) and Others.

Blood Meal Market is driven by factors such as an increase in the consumption of animal-based products, particularly in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and South America due to the increasing urbanization. China is projected to be a major revenue pocket in the blood meal market in the coming years, due to the large production and consumption of meat products.

Based on Source, the poultry blood segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the blood meal market in 2019.Poultry blood is the most preferred raw material that is used to produce blood meal due to its high amino acid content, particularly Lysine. Majority of the key players such as Darling Ingredients (US), Boyer Valley (US), Valley Proteins Inc. (US), TerraMar Ingredients LLC (Chile), and FASA Group (Brazil) offer blood meal products that are made of poultry blood.

Based on Application, the poultry feed segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the blood meal market in 2019. The demand for poultry products is on the rise in developing countries of the Middle East & Africa as well as countries such as Brazil and China. This has led to an increase in the number of slaughtering in the poultry industry generating blood, thus increasing the production for blood meal in the past few years.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market in the region witnesses a significant growth due to the rapid growth in population, urbanization, and expansion of the middle-class population, with the increasing demand for animal food products. The region consists of countries such as China and Vietnam, which are among the largest consumers of meat products such as pork.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 33%,and Tier 3 – 22%

By Designation: C-level – 33%, D-level – 45%, and Others*– 22%

By Region: North America –11%, Europe- 11%, Asia Pacific – 45%, and RoW*–33%

Research Coverage:

The Report segments the blood meal market on the basis of source, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global blood meal high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Landscape of Blood Meal Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2017

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking of Key Players in the Blood Meal Market

