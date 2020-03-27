Blood Group Typing Market – Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2024

Blood group typing is a procedure of determining what specific type of blood a person has, which depends on the presence of antigens on the red blood cells. It is done in organ donation process, to safely donate or receive a blood transfusion and to determine whether Rh factor is present on the surface of the red blood cell. Blood group typing is very important during pregnancy as it can prevent severe anaemia in the new born. There are various techniques and methods to detect the blood group. The global blood group typing market has witnessed significant growth due to the advancement in technology which has improved detection methods.

The global blood group typing market is categorized on the basis of the product and service offerings; techniques used; type of tests; and its end users. Based on product and services, the global market is segmented into consumables, instruments and services. Consumable, which includes blood bank saline, anti-human globulin reagents, antisera reagents and red blood cells reagents, held largest share in the global blood typing market in 2016. It has major contribution towards the growth of the global group typing market as compared to other segments. The major factor driving this growth are increasing rate of blood donation and major surgical procedures like organ transplantation.

Globally, the demand for blood group typing products and services was largest in hospitals due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of blood donations and growth in the requirements of blood for surgical treatments. Other key end users in the global blood group typing market are clinical laboratories and blood banks.

Regulatory standards for the blood transfusion are stringent as it is a very crucial process. Stringent regulatory requirements hinder the growth of the global blood group typing market. Other key factor restraining the growth of the global market is lack of trained and skilled professionals which can cause misleading transfusion.

They key players in the global blood group typing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Quotient Limited, BAG Health Care GmbH, DAY medical SA, Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Novacyt Group, DIAGAST, AXO Science, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

