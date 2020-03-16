Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market 2019: Current and Upcoming Trends By Medtronic, Abbott, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, PHC HOLDINGS LIMITED , Dexcom, Ypsomed AG, B. Braun Group, Nipro Medical Corporation And others

A comprehensive analysis of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market by type, application, player and region is provided in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report. This report contains all company profiles for top players and brands as well as a breakdown of market definitions, classifications and market trends. A well-known SWOT analytical method was used to derive market drivers and constraints from Blood Glucose Monitoring System. This report, by analyzing historical data and future prospects, represents the total size of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market from a global perspective. This report analyzes their production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share on the global market for each manufacturer covered. We took profiles from their company to understand these key players and brands. Regional market segmentation for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa has limited historical and forecast terms of reference. This report outlined the 2018-2025 global Blood Glucose Monitoring System market influencing production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross market share, CAGR and market factors.

Competitors: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., The other players in the market are PHC Holdings Corporation, Dexcom Inc., Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Sanofi, ARKRAY Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC., ACON Laboratories Inc., Nova Biomedical, Bayer AG, BD, Roper Technologies Inc., TERUMO CORPORATION, Novo Nordisk A/S.And Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018 Medtronic received FDA approval for its continuous glucose monitoring system in people with diabetes aged between 14-75 years, called Guardian Connect.

In September, 2017 Abbott received approval from FDA for FreeStyle Libre Flash its revolutionary blood glucose monitoring device that didn’t require finger pricking, instead it required a sensor to be worn underneath the skin that could be used for 10 days and for continuous monitoring.

Market Analysis:

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.9 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 22.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to the rising diabetic population and increasing prevalence of innovative testing methods.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of diabetic population across the world is expected to drive the market growth

Innovation and advancements in these systems is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating economic distribution in the developing regions is expected to restrain the market as these monitoring systems can be substituted for cheaper ones

Stringent regulations and decreased lab investments is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

The global blood glucose monitoring system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood glucose monitoring system Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

By Product

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Testing Strips, Lancets & Lancing Devices Continuous Sensors, Transmitters, Receivers



By Testing Site

Fingertip, Alternate Site



By Patient Care Setting

Self/Home Care, Hospital, Clinics



By Application

Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

