Blood Fluid Warming System Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2026

Hypothermia is a condition when the body temperature drops due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. The average body temperature is about 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, basically with hypothermia the temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia usually occurs due to the steadiness between the body’s heat generation and heat loss proceed for heat loss for a prolonged period. To avoid hypothermia warm clothing is used for protection. Also moderate environments can also lead to hypothermia, basically hypothermia depends on a person’s age, overall health, body fat, body mass and duration of time exposed to cold temperatures. However there are other medical conditions such as diabetes and thyroid conditions, severe trauma, or using drugs, other medications or alcohol content can increase the risk of hypothermia. Blood warmer is a medical device which is used to warm blood or fluids before transferring to a patient, basically the device works by warming blood to a temperature that is safe for infusion. This device is usually used in emergency settings, intensive care units (ICU) and operating rooms so as to prevent hypothermia condition. The blood warmer consists significant features such as automatic adjustment of temperature to flow rate and easy to hear alarm system.

Blood/Fluid Warming System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for blood/fluid warming system is fueled by increasing incidence of hypothermia cases. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) there are approximately 1,301 deaths caused due to hypothermia per year during the past decade. Increasing number of hypothermia cases in the cold countries is expected to boost the demand for blood/fluid warming systems during the forecast period. The probability of hypothermia incidence is high in infants and geriatric population. Globally, it has been observed that the birth rate is increasing adding more infants to the existing population. Likewise, the average life expectancy rare is also increasing which in turn is expected to boost the demand for blood/fluid warming systems market.

The demand for blood/fluid warming systems is also increasing in regions with ice skating and tourism where rate of accidents and mishaps cause high exposure to cold temperature which in turn is increasing the demand for blood/fluid warming systems. Increasing rate of surgical procedures performed on patients under anesthesia are also expected to promote demand for blood/fluid warming systems, ass patients under anesthesia cannot regulate their blood temperature blood/fluid warming systems are required to avoid complications related to unintended hypothermia. Increasing incidence of diabetes, thyroid conditions and increasing rate of consumption of abusive drugs are some other factors responsible for causing hypothermia which in turn are expected to boost the demand for blood/fluid warming systems market. However the low awareness of blood/fluid warming systems in the emerging countries may lead to slower market growth in these regions.

Blood/Fluid Warming System Market: Segmentation

The global blood/fluid warming system market is classified on the basis of product, distribution channel, application and regional presence.

Segmentation by Product

Surface warming system

Intravenous warming system

Patient warming accessories

Segmentation by Distribution channel

Hospitals

Clinics

E-Commerce

Segmentation by Application

Acute care

Preoperative care

New born care

Home care

Others

Blood/Fluid Warming System Market: Overview

The blood/fluid warming systems market is largely penetrated by some key global players and is expected to witness healthy CAGR in terms of revenue owing to increasing applications and expansion in the patient pool suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes and geriatric population along with increasing number of surgical procedures performed globally. The entry of new players and development of enhanced technology in the blood/fluid warming systems market is expected to create fierce competition in the market.

Blood/Fluid Warming System Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global Blood/Fluid Warming System market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the global blood/fluid warming system market followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness high growth due to increased adoption of blood/fluid warming systems and due to high incidence rate of hypothermia cases in these regions. APEJ is expected to witness comparatively higher growth rate as compared to other regions, mainly due to high geriatric and diabetic population. Eastern Europe and Japan are also expected to gain substantial market growth due to clod temperature in these regions. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness sluggish market growth due to lower incidence rate of hypothermia however increasing changing demographics and healthcare spending may boost the blood/fluid warming systems market in these regions during the forecast period.

Blood/Fluid Warming System Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the market for Blood/Fluid Warming System are Emit Corporation, GE Healthcare, The 3M Company, Meridian Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, CareFusion, The 37Company, Barkey GmbH, Foshan Keewell and Becton, Dickinson and Company.