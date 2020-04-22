Blood Collection Market – New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2024

The global blood collection market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing geriatric population, increasing number of accidental cases and growing surgical procedures. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, and infectious diseases is supporting the growth of the market. Based on product type, the blood collection needle and syringe segment lead the market. The increasing demand of needle and syringe for blood collection across the globe, owing to their easy availability and ease of use, is driving the growth of this segment. In addition, rising initiatives undertaken by government associations to boost awareness about blood donations and advanced features of blood collection products are also supporting to the growth of this market.

The use of RFID technology in blood banks and transfusion medicine has the potential to improve operational efficiency. It helps in providing patient safety at point of care by automatically identifying, reconciling, and tracking blood products throughout the blood supply chain. The increasing use of radiofrequency identification (RFID) and needle free devices is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of blood collection products. However, risk associated with blood transfusions and growing needlestick injuries are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for blood collection, owing to increased awareness, established healthcare industry, and easy increasing prevalence of infectious and non-infectious diseases in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global blood collection market. The presence of large number of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, and increasing prevalence of people with blood disorders are the key growth driving factors for the U.S. blood collection market.

The key players operating in the global blood collection market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Sarstedt AG & Co., Nipro Medical Corporation, Qiagen, Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Holding AG and F.L. Medical SRL.

