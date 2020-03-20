MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Blood Coagulation Testing And Analyzers Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast 2028 ” to its database.
Devices that measure the clotting mechanisms of hemostasis used primarily to detect clotting deficiencies related to thromboembolic disease, thrombocytopenia, impaired liver function, hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and other conditions. They are also used to monitor the effect of drugs such as heparin, oral anticoagulants, and thrombolytic and antiplatelet agents in whole blood, as well as the effects of blood component therapy.
Coagulation analyzers provide the measurement of blood platelet levels in a fast and simple process. A coagulation test provides diagnostic prevention from potentially heart attack-inducing blood clots. A coagulation analyzer can be used to measure a coagulation pathway speed, as well as thrombolin and thromboplastin levels in as low as a few minutes. A coagulation analyzer is specifically designed to handle a large number of patients, permitting the storage up to 600 patient tests per well. With the sensitive nature of patient health information, a microcoagulation system comes with built-in quality control and security lockout protocols to ensure safe and secure use.
Blood Coagulation Testing and Analyzers Market: Drivers and Restraints
Blood coagulation testing and analyzers market are expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR owing to factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending coupled with increasing incidences of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. Special emphasis on providing quality and timely care to patients is expected to propel the growth of the diagnostic market, which in turn is anticipated to cause a hike in demand for hemostasis analyzers. Rapid expansion in hospitals and primary healthcare centers is expected to be a high impact rendering driver. Also, favorable government initiatives to improve the healthcare delivery are expected to help future growth of this market. Furthermore, availability of advanced equipment, which has higher accuracy and features to perform multiple tests, is another vital driver for the growth of blood coagulation and testing analyzers market.
Blood Coagulation Testing and Analyzers Market: Segmentation
The market for blood coagulation testing and analyzers is segmented into product type, technology type, by test type, by end-user, and regions:
By product, the blood coagulation testing and analyzers market can be segmented into,
- Systems
- Automated Systems
- Semi-automated Systems
- Manual Systems
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Accessories
By technology, the blood coagulation testing and analyzers market can be segmented into,
- Optical Technology
- Mechanical Technology
- Electrochemical Technology
- Other Technologies
By test type, the blood coagulation testing and analyzers Market can be segmented into,
- Prothrombin Time Testing
- Fibrinogen Testing
- Activated Clotting Time Testing
- Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing
- D-Dimer Testing
- Platelet Function Tests
- Anti-Factor Xa Tests
- Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for ACT
- Other Coagulation Tests
By distribution channel, the blood coagulation testing and analyzers market can be segmented into,
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
- Point-of-Care Testing
- Others
Blood Coagulation Testing and Analyzers Market: Overview
The developing countries are currently undergoing a paradigm shift and are investing a huge amount of government funds to procure and install such medical devices into their public healthcare facilities. Increasing geriatric population base, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid growth in foreign investments are expected to propel the growth of blood coagulation testing and analyzers market in the developing nations of the Middle East and Asia Pacific region.
Blood Coagulation Testing and Analyzers Market: Region-wise Outlook
Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the blood coagulation testing and analyzers market and due to favorable healthcare resources coupled with increasing prevalence of cardio metabolic disorders such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) which has helped the growth of this market. The Middle East and Africa region are anticipated to witness lucrative growth rate owing to adequate hospitals, health centers, and clinics backed by skilled healthcare staff equipped to provide safe and effective healthcare. The National Health Plan 2010-2014 focused on the major expansion of health sector.
Blood Coagulation Testing and Analyzers Market: Key Players
Some of the major players in the blood coagulation testing and analyzers market include Alere, Inc., Diagnostica Stago, Helena Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, International Technidyne Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The players are mostly present in the international space, and due to easy global accessibility, they are competing directly to gain bigger share.
