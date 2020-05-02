Blood Bags Market Current Overview and Future Prospects 2024 – TERUMO, Wego, Fresenius, Grifols, Haemonetics, Macopharma, JMS, Neomedic, STT, AdvaCare and Others

Blood Bags refers to Disposable Blood Bag. It is used for the collection, storage, processing, transport, separation and transfusion of Blood Banks and Hospitals, including FFP Blood Bags.

There are such types for single blood bag, double blood bag, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bag, etc. The volume varies from 150 ml to 400 ml.

The global average price of Blood Bags is in the decreasing trend, from 1.43 USD/Set in 2011 to 1.37 USD/Set in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Blood Bags includes Single, Double, Triple, Quadruple and others. And the proportion of Single in 2015 is about 63%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Blood Bags, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Blood Bags, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Bags market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blood Bags business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Blood Bags Market Players

TERUMO

Wego

Fresenius

Grifols

Haemonetics

Macopharma

JMS

Neomedic

STT

AdvaCare

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Blood Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Blood Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Blood Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Blood Bags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Blood Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Blood Bags value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single

Double

Triple

Quadruple

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Blood Banks

Hospital

Other

Global Blood Bags Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

