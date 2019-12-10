Blocked HDI Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Blocked HDI Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Blocked isocyanate refers to a compound prepared by blocking a blocked group of isocyanate groups (-NCO) by a deblocking reaction that cannot be carried out at a lower temperature. This compound does not undergo polymerization at room temperature, but at a certain temperature and other conditions, the isocyanate groups in the blocked polyurethane can be regenerated, and a crosslinking reaction occurs to form a thermosetting polyurethane.

Europe, APAC are the mainly consumption regions with 32% and 26% of market share.

In 2018, the global Blocked HDI market size was 203.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 376.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

Covestro

Asahi Kasei

Tosoh

Vencorex

Leeson Polyurethanes

Meisei Chem

Jiang Xing Industry

Shiquanxing

Solids＞70%

Solids 60%-70%

Solids＜60%

Coating

Adhesive

Other

