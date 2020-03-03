Blockchain Technology Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2023

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for “Blockchain Technology Market” capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The Blockchain technology market is being rapidly adopted in banking and financial services, and in new applications like ride-sharing and content streaming. The immutable nature of Blockchain makes it secure for applications which hold customer data. These factors are expected to drive the market at an exponential growth rate during the period of 2017 to 2022.

Get Latest Report’s Sample of Blockchain Technology Market to Check Table of Contents @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/322848

Segment insights:

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has adopted Blockchain technology rapidly, and occupied 54% of the Blockchain market in 2017. Blockchain solutions, which find the most use in banking applications, include clearing and settlements, payments, digital identity, and smart assets. Blockchain is also disrupting the insurance industry, especially in the areas of health insurance, prevention of insurance fraud, and digital asset management. The application of Blockchain in supply chain management is also on the rise, for efficient tracking of inventory, smart contracts with vendors, digital tagging, etc. These applications occupied 20% of the market in 2017. Healthcare and logistics are some of the industries that will witness high adoption of Blockchain technology.

Public Blockchain provides higher decentralization and transparency in operations, making it the most popular Blockchain technology, and occupied a market share of 74% in 2017. Also, public Blockchain is less expensive than other variants since it does not require a centralized server, or a system administrator. However, banks are currently focusing on private Blockchain owing to its tighter security features. Though it currently occupies a market share of 15%, its adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Regional insights:

North America has the highest adoption of the Blockchain technology, since the region records the highest number of financial transactions, and cybersecurity remains one of the primary concerns for organizations. Estonia, a country in northern Europe, is playing a vital role in Blockchain adoption. Asia-Pacific is a highly potent market for Blockchain technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are propelling growth in this region. Latin American countries like Brazil and Argentina are witnessing the increased use of Blockchain technology in the financial sector. The Middle East and Africa is still a nascent market.

Brief about Blockchain Technology Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-blockchain-technology-market-2017-2022

Companies covered:

1. Microsoft Corp

2. IBM Corp

3. Accenture

4. Deloitte

5. Capgemini

6. Cognizant

7. Infosys

8. Tata Communication Services

9. VirtusaPolaris

10. Wipro

Customizations available

With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected], or connect with us here.

Companies Covered:

1. Microsoft Corp

2. IBM Corp

3. Accenture

4. Deloitte

5. Capgemini

6. Cognizant

7. Infosys

8. Tata Communication Services

9. VirtusaPolaris

10. Wipro

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/322848

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: . Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter Two: . Global Blockchain technology market – overview

2.1. Market overview – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Market drivers

2.3. Market trends

2.4. Market challenges

2.5. Value chain analysis

2.6. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.7. Segmentation based on type (public Blockchain technology, private Blockchain technology, and hybrid Blockchain technology) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

2.8. Segmentation based on industry (banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, supply chain management, and others) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter Three: . North America Blockchain technology market

3.1. Regional market overview – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.2. Segmentation based on type (public Blockchain technology, private Blockchain technology, and hybrid Blockchain technology) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.3. Segmentation based on industry (banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, supply chain management, and others) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter Four: . Europe Blockchain technology market

4.1. Regional market overview – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

4.2. Segmentation based on type (public Blockchain technology, private Blockchain technology, and hybrid Blockchain technology) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

4.3. Segmentation based on industry (banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, supply chain management, and others) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter Five: . Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market

5.1. Regional market overview – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

5.2. Segmentation based on type (public Blockchain technology, private Blockchain technology, and hybrid Blockchain technology) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

5.3. Segmentation based on industry (banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, supply chain management, and others) – historical (2014-2016) and forecasted (2017-2022) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]