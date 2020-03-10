Blockchain Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide | Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Europe Blockchain Technology Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023. Europe Blockchain Technology Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of the Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini, etc.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337633

Europe Blockchain Technology Market

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (record) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a “cryptographic Hash”. Europe holds the second most significant share in the Blockchain technology market. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% (2018-2023) and generate a global revenue of USD 4.3 Bn by 2023. A European Blockchain observatory and forum hub has begun monitoring existing Blockchain initiatives, trends and potential risk. The forum will create more awareness that should drive the adoption of the technology in this region.

Europe dominates the global insurance market. Five major European insurance companies – Allianz, Aegon, Munich Re, Swiss Re and Zurich – have taken up the Blockchain initiative to provide faster and secured services to its clients. European banking is attempting to shift trade finance to Blockchain platforms.

EU5, which includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, dominates the market because of digitalization and early adoption of Blockchain technology.

Key growth factors:

o Retail customers are now preferring digital platforms for making purchase/ payments. In order to provide continuous support, retailers are looking to adopt Blockchain technology for securing and streamlining processes. This would further accelerate the adoption of Blockchain by retailers.

o GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is expected to promote Blockchain technology to overcome barriers and ease cross-border payment

Threats and key players:

o The decentralized characteristic of Blockchain technology clashes with European regulations on personal data protection. This hinders the adoption of the technology

o The key players in this region are Microsoft , IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Europe Blockchain technology market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe Blockchain technology market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by industries– BFS (Banking and Financial services), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, others

o Market trends in the Europe Blockchain technology market

o Market drivers and challenges in Europe Blockchain technology market

o Current and forecasted regional (EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) market size data for Europe Blockchain technology market and its segments

o Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Europe Blockchain technology market and its segments- by type and by industries

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Europe Blockchain technology market

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337633

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, UK, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]