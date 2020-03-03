Blockchain Technology Market 2019: Development Trends, Driving Factors, Restraints, Opportunities 2019-2025

Global Blockchain Technology Market Outlook 2022  By End-Use, Type, Enterprise Type and Region presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Blockchain is a decentralized software mechanism enabling public distributed ledger system. The technology facilitates tracking and recording of assets and transactions without presence of a central trust authority. The technology also called distributed ledger has brought forth new era of openness, decentralization and global inclusion. The blockchain network enables peer-to-peer exchange of data, assets and currencies through rules-based smart contracts in a more efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner without the need for any human intervention.

The blockchain technology is poised to emerge as one of the most disruptive technologies of present days, with considerable stake from operations to business models. Growth of the industry is primarily driven by associated cost-effectiveness, improved security, transparency & immutability and faster processes & greater flexibility. Most of the organizations still face substantial uncertainty with respect to development of blockchain ecosystem and the potential changes it can unleash. Global Blockchain technology vendors need to overcome significant hurdles in order to reap rewards of this disruptive technology. Some of these growth inhibitors are regulatory uncertainty, lack of technological awareness and concerns related to privacy and scalability.

The report Global Blockchain Technology Market Outlook 2022  By End-Use, Type, Enterprise Type and Region provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global blockchain technology market with market segmentation by end-use, type, enterprise type and region. Future forecasts of blockchain technology market overall and across various segments till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the global blockchain technology market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, Blockchain technologies Ltd., Chain Inc., R3, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global blockchain technology market.

