Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary. Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

In the energy industry, blockchain applications are growing increasingly common. The blockchain ledger is being used to reduce transaction costs, pinpoint origins of energy, and increase the efficiency of exchanges.

Blockchain Technology in Energy are mainly classified into the following types: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain. Private Blockchain is the most widely used type which takes up about 71 % of the total in 2018 in Global

Europe is the largest countries of Blockchain Technology in Energy in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 35% the global market in 2018, while United States and China were about 34%, 16%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Technology in Energy market will register a 40.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2647.2 million by 2024, from US$ 484.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain Technology in Energy business

This study considers the Blockchain Technology in Energy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Segmentation by application:

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

Btl Group Ltd.

LO3 Energy Inc

Power Ledger

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain Technology in Energy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Technology in Energy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Technology in Energy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain Technology in Energy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blockchain Technology in Energy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

