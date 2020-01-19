Blockchain Market Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, AlphaPoint, Chain, R3 and Coinbase

The blockchain market is gaining phenomenal growth, due to a shift towards digital economy. It is also known as distributed ledger.Growing interests in securing the online financial transactions continues to impel the market. This technology is useful for all sizes of enterprises. It has become the enabling technology for BFSI sector as banks and finance industry move into the modern age of real-time transaction processing.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/blockchain-market/report-sample

Blockchain technology is used for various financial and non-financial applications like, payments, exchanges, smart contracts, documentation, and digital identity. Of them, payment is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the global blockchain market in the coming years. Digital identity application is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period because it eliminates the need for central authority and third party. The major players are looking forward to blockchain-based identity management solutions for financial transactions.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the blockchain market, due to presence of large number of companies with large operation base and wide implementation of smart contracts, documentation and payment applications in industries. APAC is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period because of heavy investment in designing of such networks to minimize labor costs.

On the basis of service provider, the blockchain market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocol provider. The application and service provider are expected to dominate the market among the providers as they provide distributed ledger technology to varied industry verticals.

Governments are taking up initiatives to promote blockchain technology. For example, Indian government has set up The Blockchain Foundation of India (BFI) in December 2017, which is a community effort to promote the growth of blockchain-based initiatives in India. Online payments have gained huge popularity due to dominance of card-based payment methods, credit and debit cards. Blockchain technology is evolving as an aid to conduct financial transactions through online payments. This technology is supporting all these changes by increasing the speed of transaction processing and greater efficiency in real time, which has been driving the blockchain market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=blockchain-market

Some of the key players operating in the global blockchain market include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ripple, Abra, Chain Inc., R3, Earthport PLC, Ethereum Foundation, BTL Group Ltd., BigchainDB Gmbh, Humaniq, Factom, Tierion, and BlockCypher Inc., AlphaPoint, Bitfury Group Limited, and Coinbase.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook