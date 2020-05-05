 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market 2024: Global Size, Key Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Blockchain technology has the potential to transform health care, placing the patient at the center of the health care ecosystem and increasing the security.

Scope of the Report:

The global Blockchain in the Healthcare market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blockchain in the Healthcare.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blockchain in the Healthcare market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain in the Healthcare market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Chronicled

IBM

Change Healthcare

Microsoft

Factom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Permissioned Blockchain

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

