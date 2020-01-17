Blockchain in Supply Chain Market – Revolution of the Ever-Changing Supply Chain | Next Technological Revolution

The blockchain is a distributed peer-to-peer technology and it is a combination of the shared ledger, network, and digital transaction. When blockchain technology is used in supply chain management, it helps in overcoming the issues faced during the transportation of the products. As this technology is comparatively new, no regulatory protocols that might manage issues arising while using this technology. Moreover, the lack of awareness about it and strict regulations might also limit its growth.

Application of blockchain technology is seen in multiple industries as it helps in providing greater efficiency and visibility. It is employed in financial services, retails services, e-commerce, and others. Moreover, numerous big business organizations using blockchain technology to track their products while transportation and to manage their complicated records.

Interoperability is another crucial factor that facilitates companies to share data and information with suppliers, manufacturers, and vendors with greater security. Furthermore, it enhances transparency in the supply chain when goods are stuck in the supply chain.

With respect to geography, North America has bagged the highest position in the global blockchain in supply chain market. Wide-scale development taking place in technology and in infrastructure is the major factor that benefitted the growth of blockchain in the supply chain in this region. The United States is expected to North America due to the presence of key players. Moreover, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and internet-of-things are few other factors for the growth of blockchain in the supply chain market.

The growth of blockchain in supply chain market is also seen in the Asia Pacific, as this technology is widely used in retail and consumer goods market. China and India are two regions that have the highest growth in the e-commerce sector due to the higher population base. Moreover, countries in this region are also showing a positive attitude towards adopting new technology that is further pushed by economic developments taking place in the region.