Blockchain in Supply Chain Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Synopsis:

Blockchain technology resolves three main issues of supply chain management — counterfeit, visibility/traceability, and efficiency play. When the product transfers from one vendor to another or vendor to user or vendor to organization, transaction is well-documented that helps in reduced time delays costs and human errors.

The Blockchain in Supply Chain Market improves various tasks of supply chain management such as recording, tracking, assigning, linking, and sharing among others. Block chain is used in supply chain to track purchase orders, change order, get shipment notifications, or trade-related documents. Globally, the blockchain in supply chain market is expected to grow from USD 81.40 million in 2017 to USD 3485.25 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 87% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Ripple (US)

Coinbase (US)

Chain, Inc.(US)

Abra, Inc (US)

Blockchain Tech Ltd (UK)

Earthport PLC (UK)

Bitfury Group ( The Netherlands)

Deloitte, Inc. (UK)

Digital Asset Holdings (US)

Segmentation.

The global blockchain in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of application, provider, vertical, and region.

By application, the market is segmented into payment & settlement, counterfeit detection, product traceability, smart contracts, risk & complience managament, and others.

By provider, the market is segmented into application & solution providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure and protocol providers.

By vertical, the market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, oil and gas, logistics, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for blockchain in supply chain is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of blockchain in supply chain market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate blockchain in supply chain market during forecast period. Wide presence of big players and early adoption of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) drives the blockchain in supply chain market in North America. Retail and consumer goods verticals will be expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Retail and consumer good sectors will be expected to drive the blockchain in supply chain market as Asia-Pacific is the second largest region in e-commerce market. However, lack of awareness about blockchain technology may restrain the blockchain in supply chain market in APAC region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a stable rate during forecast period. Healthcare vertical is expected to drive the blockchain in supply chain market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis

According to the latest trend in the blockchain in supply chain market, most enterprises are expanding their technological capabilities to adopt IoT technologies and new business models.

Most of the companies have adopted inorganic approach to expand their businesses, wherein, partnership and collaboration accounted for more; merger & acquisition accounted for high of the overall key development undergone by the key players in the market.

Intended Audience:

Companies competing in the supply chain management

Software solution providers

Network providers

System integrators

Retail distributor

Government, financial, and research institutions as well as investment communities

Service providers and distributors

Blockchain application builders

Customer experience management professionals

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Analytics consulting companies

Enterprises

