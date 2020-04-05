Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors. The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Oil and Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

SAP

Microsoft

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Ondiflo

EY

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reduce Cash Cycle Time

Increase Transaction Visibility

Reduce Overhead and Number of Cost Intermediates

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Companies

Energy and Utilities

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China .

. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Oil and Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

