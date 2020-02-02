Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market 2019-Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth By Thematic Research

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors. The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.
Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2415182
Scope:
– The report provides impact of blockchain on the oil & gas industry.
— The report discusses how oil and gas industry is evolving itself to deploy blockchain within its operations.
— The report analyses how blockchain has the potential to drastically alter the workflow in the oil and gas industry and provide efficiency gains for the companies within the ecosystem.
— The report further highlights the importance of transaction processing in the day-to-day operations of oil and gas industry and how blockchain can help in revolutionizing the entire transaction processing process.
Reasons to buy:
– To understand the emerging trends and applications for blockchain in the oil and gas industry.
— To understand the case studies demonstrating how oil and gas companies are deploying blockchain to improve workflow management, eliminate errors and redundancies, and achieve operational cost savings.
— To know more about companies in the oil and gas sector, which have strong competitive position in the blockchain theme.
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2415182
Key Points from TOC:
PLAYERS 4
TRENDS 5
Technology themes 5
Macroeconomic themes 6
Regulatory themes 6
Blockchain use cases 7
Blockchain applications in oil & gas 8
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 10
Background 10
DLT faces several fundamental technical challenges 12
What are the primary use cases for blockchain technology? 12
Market size and growth forecasts 15
Competitive analysis 15
Mergers and acquisitions 16
The ICO as a way to print free money 16
Notable ICO scams of 2017 16
Successful ICOs 17
Timeline 18
IMPACT OF BLOCKCHAIN ON THE OIL & GAS INDUSTRY 20
Oil & Gas Case Studies 20
VALUE CHAIN 22
Asset registries 23
Financial services platforms 24
Industrial platforms 25
COMPANIES SECTION 27
Public Companies 27
Private companies 29
Oil & gas companies 30
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 31
Introducing blockchain and distributed ledger technology 32
Using cryptographic hashes to make ledgers tamper-proof 33
Distributing the ledger so that everyone can access it easily 33
Using blocks as a mechanism for co-ordinating transactions without requiring a single central point of control 34
How has blockchain technology developed over the last decade? 36
GLOSSARY 37
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 40
Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/blockchain-in-oil-and-gas-thematic-research
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager — Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas — 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]