Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market 2019-Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth By Thematic Research

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors. The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.

Scope:

– The report provides impact of blockchain on the oil & gas industry.

— The report discusses how oil and gas industry is evolving itself to deploy blockchain within its operations.

— The report analyses how blockchain has the potential to drastically alter the workflow in the oil and gas industry and provide efficiency gains for the companies within the ecosystem.

— The report further highlights the importance of transaction processing in the day-to-day operations of oil and gas industry and how blockchain can help in revolutionizing the entire transaction processing process.

Reasons to buy:

– To understand the emerging trends and applications for blockchain in the oil and gas industry.

— To understand the case studies demonstrating how oil and gas companies are deploying blockchain to improve workflow management, eliminate errors and redundancies, and achieve operational cost savings.

— To know more about companies in the oil and gas sector, which have strong competitive position in the blockchain theme.

Key Points from TOC:

PLAYERS 4

TRENDS 5

Technology themes 5

Macroeconomic themes 6

Regulatory themes 6

Blockchain use cases 7

Blockchain applications in oil & gas 8

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 10

Background 10

DLT faces several fundamental technical challenges 12

What are the primary use cases for blockchain technology? 12

Market size and growth forecasts 15

Competitive analysis 15

Mergers and acquisitions 16

The ICO as a way to print free money 16

Notable ICO scams of 2017 16

Successful ICOs 17

Timeline 18

IMPACT OF BLOCKCHAIN ON THE OIL & GAS INDUSTRY 20

Oil & Gas Case Studies 20

VALUE CHAIN 22

Asset registries 23

Financial services platforms 24

Industrial platforms 25

COMPANIES SECTION 27

Public Companies 27

Private companies 29

Oil & gas companies 30

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 31

Introducing blockchain and distributed ledger technology 32

Using cryptographic hashes to make ledgers tamper-proof 33

Distributing the ledger so that everyone can access it easily 33

Using blocks as a mechanism for co-ordinating transactions without requiring a single central point of control 34

How has blockchain technology developed over the last decade? 36

GLOSSARY 37

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 40

