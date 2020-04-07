Blockchain in Education Market 2019 Analysis by Blockcerts, DISCIPLINA, Gilgamesh, IBM, Learning Machine, LiveEdu, odem.io, Open Source University, Oracle, RecordsKeeper

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Blockchain in Education Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Blockchain in Education Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

Blockchain, the distributed ledger technology, represents most of those things. It promotes consensus because it’s a record-keeping platform. It’s transparent because participants in the chain can download and validate individual ledgers. And it’s permanent because those ledgers can’t be altered. Like education, blockchain is intended to transfer not just content, but also the value inherent in that content.

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Blockcerts

DISCIPLINA

Gilgamesh

IBM

Learning Machine

LiveEdu

odem.io

Open Source University

Oracle

RecordsKeeper

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Credentials Verification

Expanding MOOCs

Digital Rights Protection

Open Source Universities

School Assets Tracking & Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

University

Perosonnel Recruitments

Digital Rights Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

