Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Outlook by 2025, Future Scope & Market Statistics

Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Blockchain for Supply Chain Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Blockchain offers a shared ledger that is updated and validated in real time with each network participant. It enables equal visibility of activities and reveals where an asset is at any point in time.

The market report pegs the global Blockchain for Supply Chain market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Blockchain for Supply Chain market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Blockchain for Supply Chain market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain for Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain for Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

AWS

Huawei

Oracle

Guardtime

Tibco Software

Auxesis Group

BTL Group

Bitfury

Omnichain

Vechain Foundation

Chainvine

Digital Treasury Corporation

Blockverify

Nodalblock

Peer Ledger

Openxcell

Applied Blockchain

Recordskeeper

Transchain

Datex Corporation

Ownest Market size by Product –

Software

Services

Market size by End User/Applications –

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Logistics

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain for Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain for Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size

2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain for Supply Chain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain for Supply Chain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain for Supply Chain are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

