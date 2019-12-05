Blockchain Finance Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Blockchain Finance Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Block chain finance is the application of blockchain technology in the financial field.

The United States is the largest consumption countries of Blockchain Finance in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 38.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 31.1% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Finance market will register a 34.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7570.4 million by 2024, from US$ 2286.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blockchain Finance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Blockchain Finance value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM

Citi Bank

Ripple

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Rubix by Deloitte

Oracle

Oklink

AWS

Nasdaq Linq

Tecent

Huawei

Baidu

ELayaway

JD Financial

Ant Financial

SAP

Qihoo 360

HSBC

Bitspark

Market Segment by Type, covers

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Other

