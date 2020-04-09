Blockchain Finance Market Emerging Trends and Forecast 2024

Block chain finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on. Other segements include Proof of equity and exchange stock exchange,Financial audit,loyalty and rewards.

Block chain finance is the application of blockchain technology in the financial field. Blockchain Finance can be classified to IT Solution, FinTech, Bank, Consulting, and Exchange and Other by the providers’ business type, and IT Solution is leading the growing market at present.

There are many providers in Blockchain Finance industry, among them, IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger, Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark and SAP are the key players in the global Blockchain Finance market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Finance market will register a 34.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10040 million by 2024, from US$ 2250 million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain Finance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading Blockchain Finance Market Players

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

This study considers the Blockchain Finance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

IT Solution

FinTech

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Other

Global Blockchain Finance Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Blockchain Finance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Blockchain Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Blockchain Finance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Blockchain Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Blockchain Finance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

