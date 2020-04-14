Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market World Wide: Future Scope, Growth Outlook by 2019-2025

Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. It is an interesting development in the blockchain ecosystem that is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. It is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model.

BaaS is when an external service provider sets up all the necessary blockchain technology and infrastructure for a customer for a fee. By paying for BaaS, a client pays the BaaS provider to set up and maintain blockchain connected nodes on their behalf. A BaaS provider handles the complex back-end for the client and their business.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Microsoft

SAP

Deloitte

Accenture

Oracle

AWS

Cognizant

Infosys

PwC

Baidu

Huawei

HPE

IBM

Capgemini

NTT Data

TCS

Mphasis

Wipro

Waves Platform

KPMG

Ey

Stratis

Consensys

L&T Infotech Market size by Product –

Tools

Services

Market size by End User/Applications –

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size

2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

