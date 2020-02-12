Blockbuster Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

he global 50 blockbuster drugs market size is estimated to reach a value of US$ 292 billion by 2025.
‘’Global Blockbuster Drugs Market 2015 – 2025: Top 50 Drugs Analysis, Deal Trends, Players and Forecasts” presents an in-depth assessment of the global blockbuster drugs market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for global blockbuster drugs market. The report includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global blockbuster drugs market. The report explores detailed analysis of top 50 drugs market assessment globally from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025. The report also details the latest information about the global research & development spend by pharma & biotech companies
Additionally, the report includes assessment of most valuable drugs research and development projects insights by phase and market value. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, partnerships and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global blockbuster drugs market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global blockbuster drugs market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview and recent development.
The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:
1) AbbVie
2) Celgene
3) Gilead Science
4) Merck
5) Roche
6) Bristol–Myers Squibb
7) Pfizer
8) Johnson & Johnson
9) Amgen
10) Biogen
11) Bayer
12) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
13) Novo Nordisk
14) Allergan
15) Alexion Pharmaceuticals
16) GlaxoSmithKline
17) Novartis
18) Eli Lilly and Company
19) Astrazeneca
20) Incyte Corporation
21) Boehringer Ingelheim
22) Astellas Pharma
Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Covered Under This Report Are:
1) Humira
2) Imbruvica
3) Revlimid
4) Genvoya
5) Truvada
6) Harvoni
7) Epclusa
8) Keytruda
9) Januvia/Janumet
10) Herceptin
11) Avastin
12) MabThera/Rituxan
13) Perjeta
14) Opdivo
15) Eliquis
16) Orencia
17) Sprycel
18) Lyrica
19) Ibrance
20) Simponi
21) Stelara
22) Zytiga
23) Invega Sustenna
24) Xarelto
25) Enbrel
26) Tagrisso
27) Tecfidera
28) Eylea
29) Victoza
30) Botox
31) Soliris
32) Triumeq
33) Seretide/Advair
34) Gilenya
35) Cosentyx
36) Trulicity
37) Cialis
38) Humalog
39) Symbicort
40) Zepatier
41) Pomalyst/Imnovid
42) Darzalex
43) Prolia/Xgeva
44) Ocrevus
45) Xtandi
46) Tivicay
47) Jakafi/Jakavi
48) Jardiance
49) Trajenta / Jentadueto
50) Relvar/Breo Ellipta
The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:
Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)
Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Share & Y–o–Y Growth (%), 2015 – 2025
Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Assessment & Opportunity, (2015 – 2025)
Most Valuable Drugs Research and Development (R&D) Projects Insights by Phase and Market Value
Global Research & Development (R&D) Spend by Pharma & Biotech Companies (2015 – 2025)
Major Deals (Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations)
Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Blockbuster Drugs Market
Major Companies Analysis
The Answers to the Following Key Questions can be found in the Report:
What is the size of the global top 50 blockbuster drugs market during 2015 -2025?
What will be the revenue generated by each drug during the forecast period?
Which major drugs provides highest market share?
How are the overall market and major drugs growing?
What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market?
What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?
How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
Who are the key players in this market space?
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Executive Summary
Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Size& Analysis (2015 – 2025)
Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Share & Y–o–Y Growth (%), 2015 – 2025
Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Blockbuster Drugs Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Inhibitors
Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Assessment & Opportunity, (2015 – 2025)
5.1 Humira (Adalimumab)
5.2 Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)
5.3 Revlimid (Lenalidomide)
5.4 Pomalyst/Imnovid (Pomalidomide)
5.5 Genvoya (Cobicistat; Elvitegravir; Emtricitabine; Tenofovir Alafenamide fumarate)
5.6 Truvada (Emtricitabine / Tenofovir)
5.7 Harvoni (Ledipasvir / Sofosbuvir)
5.8 Epclusa (Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir)
5.9 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
5.10 Januvia/Janumet (Sitagliptin / Metformin)
5.11 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)
5.12 Avastin (Bevacizumab)
5.13 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)
5.14 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)
5.15 Opdivo (Nivolumab)
5.16 Eliquis (Apixaban)
5.17 Orencia (Abatacept)
5.18 Sprycel (Dasatinib)
5.19 Lyrica (Pregabalin)
5.20 Ibrance (Palbociclib)
5.21 Simponi (Golimumab)
5.22 Stelara (Ustekinumab)
5.23 Zytiga (Abiraterone acetate)
5.24 Invega Sustenna (Paliperidone)
5.25 Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
5.26 Tagrisso (Osimertinib)
5.27 Enbrel (Etanercept)
5.28 Eylea (Aflibercept)
5.29 Victoza (Liraglutide)
5.30 Botox (Botulinum toxin)
5.31 Soliris (Eculizumab)
5.32 Triumeq (Abacavir / Dolutegravir / Lamivudine)
5.33 Seretide/Advair (Fluticasone propionate / Salmeterol)
5.34 Gilenya (Fingolimod)
5.35 Cosentyx (Secukinumab)
5.36 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)
5.37 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)
5.38 Cialis (Tadalafil)
5.39 Symbicort (Budesonide / Formoterol)
5.40 Zapatier (Elbasvir / Grazoprevir)
5.41 Tecfidera (Dimethyl fumarate)
5.42 Darzalex (Daratumumab)
5.43 Prolia/Xgeva (Denosumab)
5.44 Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab)
5.45 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)
5.46 Tivicay (Dolutegravir)
5.47 Jakafi/Jakavi (Ruxolitinib Phosphate)
5.48 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.49 Trajenta/Jentadueto (Linagliptin)
5.50 Relvar/Breo Ellipta (Fluticasone furoate / Vilanterol)
Most Valuable Drugs Research and Development (R&D) Projects Insights by Phase and Market Value
Global Research & Development (R&D) Spend by Pharma & Biotech Companies (2015 – 2025)
Major Deals (Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations)
Continued….
