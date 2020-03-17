Blepharospasm Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Blepharospasm is an abnormal involuntary twitching of eyelid. The actual cause of the disease is still unknown but it has been observed that the disease occurs due to abnormal functioning of basal ganglion, which is responsible for the movement of muscles.

The symptoms associated with the disease are eye irritation, increase in eye blinking, emotional tension, fatigue, and sensitivity to bright light. The permanent cure has not yet been established for the disease, but its severity can be decreased through medications.

Acupuncture, hypnosis, chiropractic, and nutritional therapy have been found to be helpful in relieving the symptoms of this disease. Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is in the process of developing clostridium botulinum toxin type A, for the treatment of blepharospasm. Some of the companies in the pipeline of blepharospasm are Ipsen Pharma and Escape Therapeutics Inc. among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

