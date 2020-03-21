Blepharitis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Blepharitis is an inflammatory disorder of eyelids and can be categorized into two types; anterior and posterior blepharitis. The inflammation at the outside front of the eyelid is anterior blepharitis, whereas, inflammation at the inner eyelid is posterior blepharitis.

The major complications associated with blepharitis are the sty (acute infection of oil glands in eye), chalazion (painless lump due to inflammation of oil glands in eye), and the problem with tear film.

Some of the symptoms observed in the patients with blepharitis are excessive tearing, itching, burning sensation, swollen eyelids, eye redness, and blurred vision.

Nicox SA is in the process of developing NCX4251 as a glucocorticoid receptor agonist for the treatment of blepharitis. InSite Vision Incorporated is in the process of developing ISV-305 as a glucocorticoid receptor agonist for the treatment of blepharitis.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

