Bleaching Chemicals Market by Major Manufacturer and Global Regions

Bleaching Chemicals are usually based on peroxides which do not contain chlorine such as sodium percarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium perbonate. Bleaching chemicals are industrially as well as domestically used for, whitening clothes and removing stains from textiles. Bleaching chemicals are as well used in the pulp and paper industry for the bleaching of wood pulp used in making paper. Bleaching chemicals are also used in horticulture for killing weeds, removing mildew and increasing longevity of cut flowers. Bleaching agents function by interacting with many organic chemical compounds to turn them colorless.

This study considers the Bleaching Chemicals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen peroxide

Ascorbic acid

Acetone peroxide

Chlorine dioxide

Others

Segmentation by application:

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Textile

Construction

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kemira Oyj

Hercules and Hercules Inc.

Hansol Chemicals

