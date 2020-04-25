Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges For 2019

Bleached softwood Kraft pulp is one of the types of wood pulp, which is a generic term given to a range of distinct products obtained from complex chemical or mechanical treatment of different plant materials. Pulp is most commonly derived from wood. The demand for bleached softwood Kraft pulp is expected to be high during the forecast period due to the substantial demand for pulp for the production of paper and paperboard. This forms a key component of the packaging industry. Bleached softwood Kraft pulp being a softwood variant, contains less cellulose and extractives, and more lignin than hardwoods. For the production of bleached softwood Kraft pulp, the softwood fiber which is required is on an average three time longer than hardwood.

The demand for bleached softwood Kraft pulp is likely to rise, owing to the growing preference for sustainable packaging solutions across the globe. Paper and paperboard as a raw materials has been witnessing constant traction in the packaging industry and the momentum is likely to continue well beyond the forecast period. Thus, the outlook for the global softwood Kraft pulp is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has witnessed substantial transformation in the past couple of decades. In the modern context, there is high demand for achieving complete sustainability in the packaging and manufacturing processes. Most of the key players as well as the middle market is shifting its focus on sustainable packaging solutions thereby leading to growing preference for paper and paper-based packaging solutions. Bleached softwood Kraft pulp is likely to be one of the ideal choices for the production of paper and paperboard in the coming years, as stringent rules and regulations in the packaging industry ensure the reduction in usage of plastic alternatives. This is expected to be one of the key drivers of the global bleached softwood Kraft pulp market during the forecast period. In fact, one of the possible restraints for the global bleached softwood Kraft pulp market is the presence of other Kraft pulp types such as unbleached softwood Kraft pulp and similar hardwood variants.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61728

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp: Segmentation

The global bleached softwood Kraft pulp is segmented as follows –

By source, the global bleached softwood Kraft pulp is segmented into –

Spruce

Pine

Fir

Larch

Hemlock

Others

By product type, the global bleached softwood Kraft pulp is segmented into –

Northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp

Southern bleached softwood Kraft pulp

By grade, the global bleached softwood Kraft pulp is segmented into –