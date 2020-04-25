Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Emerging Nations Around the World to Offer Lucrative Opportunities, TMR Says

Declining graphic papers demand to create a setback for the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market

Bleached hardwood kraft pulp (BHKP) is a short fiber pulp and possess properties such as good opacity, porosity, absorbency and formation. These properties of the bleached hardwood kraft pulp are utilized in the production of wide range of products from soft tissues to hard paperboard for packaging. The demand for newsprint and graphic papers (writing and printing papers) is declining globally creating an offset for the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market, while strong and inclining demand from packaging industry for bleached hardwood kraft pulp has uplifted the global market. The Low lignin content in the hardwood pulp allows better bleaching with chemicals as compared to softwood pulp, representing a significant incremental revenue opportunity for the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market during the forecast period.

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer preference for digital media over print has created a setback for the demand for newsprint paper and graphic papers across the globe. The collective global market size for newsprint and graphic paper is expected to drop by around 10% in the next eight years, restraining the addressable market size for the bleached hardwood kraft pulp. On the other hand, the rapidly increasing adoption of hygiene papers, which include tissue paper products, sanitary napkins and diapers, is expected to boost the bleached hardwood kraft pulp market, especially in the emerging economies. Intolerance towards the plastic packaging solutions and compliance of regulations for limiting the usage of plastics in the packaging industry has created a gradual shift of the packaging industry towards bio-degradable packaging solutions such as paper packaging solutions, propelling bleached hardwood kraft pulp market. Thus, packaging and hygiene paper demand has created a lucrative growth opportunity for the bleached hardwood kraft pulp producers across the globe.

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Segmentation

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of pulping process as

Mechanical

Chemical Sulphate Sulphite

Semi-chemical

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of bleaching as

Chlorine Bleaching (Chlorine gas & Hypochlorite)

Totally Chlorine Free (TCF)

Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF)

Oxygen/Ozone Bleached

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of grades as

Birch

Eucalyptus

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of application as