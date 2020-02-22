Blanket Market to Rear Excessive Growth During (2018 – 2027)

This report provides the forecast and analysis of the global blanket market. It provides an analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals the market dynamics in six geographic segments, along with the market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints, and recent trends of the blanket market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of blanketsand highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across different regions that are expected to influence the current status as well as the future prospects of the blanket market.

The report studies the global blanketmarket for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study the key market trends pertaining to the global blanket market that gradually help transform businesses.

Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3523

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the spending on blankets of various countries in all the six key regions during the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. The market size and forecast for each segment in the blanketmarket has been provided in the context of the regional markets. All the segmentation of the blanketmarket has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of blanketsacross all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview as well as the definition of the blanket market and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follow include an analysis of the global blanket by product type, material type, end-user, sales channel and country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global blanket market is segmented as regular blanket and electric blanket. The global blanket market is further segmented on the basis of material type. The material type segment includes wool, cotton, polyester and others. The global blanket market is also segmented by end user as residential and commercial. The global blanket market is also segmented on the basis of sales channel. The sales channel segment includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, independent small retailers, online retailers and others retail channels.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which include the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation for the blanket market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the region-wise Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the blanket market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The blanket market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. A country-wise market size and forecast for each segment of the blanket market have been provided in the report. The blanket market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The pricing that has been considered for the calculation of revenue consists of the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional blanket manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All the key types of products have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of blankets across various regions. Blanket market numbers for all the regions by product type, material type, end-user and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is the sum total of the demand of each country. The market share of the companies profiled in the report has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The blanket market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis of the blanket market and the impact of macro-economic factors on the blanket market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the blanket market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments of the global blanket market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the blanket market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of blankets. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the blanket market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and the adoption of blankets in the global market, XploreMR has developed a market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the blanket market, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies operating in the market is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global blanket market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the blanket market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the blanket market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the global blanket market include Hudson’s Bay Company; Pendleton Woolen Mills; Boll & Branch Co.; Faribault Woolen Mill Company; Biddeford Blankets, LLC; Kanata Blanket Company; Urbanara; American Blanket Company; Klippan Textil AB; The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited; Medline Industries, Inc.; Jarden Corporation; Beurer GmbH; Silentnight Group Ltd.; Shanghai Easun Group; New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd.;Barker Textiles; Morphy Richards Ltd.; UAB Silkeborg and Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.