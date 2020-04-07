Black Sapote Market Can Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Payers as Huge Demand anong Consumers

Modern lifestyle has completely overtaken one’s food habits. Increased awareness on health & nutrition made people switch over healthy lifestyle by consuming nutritious & balanced diet. Consumption of fruits is increasing rapidly over the years due to growing awareness of well-being. The black sapote is one such fruit which is consumed widely in recent years. It is an evergreen subtropical fruit tree, which is native to Central America and Mexico. It takes about 5 years for the Black sapote to grow as a fruit from seedling, however, it can yield up to 500kg fruit pulps from a single tree.

Due to its tempting taste, it is further utilized as Dessert, bread, in fruit wines, as a fruit extracts thereby creating a huge demand. It can be grown in any soil with adequate moist in it & can withstand extreme weather conditions such as flood, light frosts, making it an adaptive one. Due to this factor, Black sapote is now cultivated in the marshy regions of Philippines, Florida, Australia with different varieties according to market needs. It has also germinated in various parts of Asia Pacific & Europe where there are many emerging food industries.

Opportunities for market participants:

Tropical fruits & its products always have a tremendous consumption & demand globally. Mainly products such as fruit-based ice creams, muffins, cheesecakes & desserts are growing day by day. It can be forecasted that there would be an immense escalation in the Global market of Black sapote which is anticipated to the growth of investors in the forecasted period.

Reasons for covering this title:

Growing demand for organic products including fruits & vegetables has been the major driver for the Black sapote market. It can be grown ‘organic’ as it is hardly affected by pest and minimal organic fertilizers are sufficient for its growth. Along with its yummy taste & flavor, it has also got ample health benefits that make it more nutritious. It contains two times the quantity of Vitamin C than orange has. Rich in potassium, Black sapote controls the heart’s rhythm & regulates blood pressure. As it has more fiber content it helps in digestion. By 2011, Food Research International identified Black sapote has more antioxidants in comparing with other fruits & its inclusion in the regular diet is recommended which is anticipated to its commercial growth. Since it is adaptable to all weather conditions it can be grown in any moist location. Demand for black sapote is increasing from regular fruit market to ice cream, muffins, bread and other food processing industries. Recently Black sapote wine started emerging which created a huge positive response from consumers globally. Black sapote is expected to proliferate its market across the world.

Global Black Sapote: Regional Outlook

As stated Black sapote is native to North & Latin America which is then introduced in all tropical regions of Asia & Europe. On the consumption basis, North America predominantly consumes Black sapote in the form of raw pulp, Desserts & wines followed by Latin America which shows more interests towards tropical fruits & its extracts. Asia is now commercializing Black sapote in its cultivation practice and consumed as fruits rather than processed ones. Europe shows growing consumer market due to reduced health consciousness.