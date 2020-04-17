Bitcoin ATMs Market 2019 Challenges, Sales Channels, Distributors, Revenue, Growth Potential | General Bytes Genesis Coin Lamassu BitAccess Covault Coinsource Orderbob ATM

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Bitcoin ATMs Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
A Bitcoin ATM is a kiosk that allows a person to exchange Bitcoin and cash. Some Bitcoin ATMs offer bi-directional functionality enabling both the purchase of Bitcoin as well as the sale of Bitcoin for cash. In some cases, Bitcoin ATM providers require users to have an existing account to transact on the machine.
In 2018, the global Bitcoin ATMs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025.
Bitcoin machines are not ATMs in the traditional sense and probably use the wording ATM as a neologism. Bitcoin kiosks are machines which are connected to the Internet, allowing the insertion of cash in exchange for bitcoins given as a paper receipt or by moving money to a public key on the blockchain. They look like traditional ATMs, but
Bitcoin kiosks do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the user directly to a Bitcoin exchange.
This report focuses on the global Bitcoin ATMs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
General Bytes
Genesis Coin
Lamassu
BitAccess
Covault
Coinsource
Orderbob ATM
wBTCb
Shitcoins Club
BTC facil
BBFPro
Open Bitcoin ATM
BitXatm
zzBit
BitTeller
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cash to bitcon
Bitcon to cash
Multifuntion
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bitcoin ATMs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bitcoin ATMs development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bitcoin ATMs are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
