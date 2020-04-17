Bitcoin ATMs Market 2019 Challenges, Sales Channels, Distributors, Revenue, Growth Potential | General Bytes Genesis Coin Lamassu BitAccess Covault Coinsource Orderbob ATM

A Bitcoin ATM is a kiosk that allows a person to exchange Bitcoin and cash. Some Bitcoin ATMs offer bi-directional functionality enabling both the purchase of Bitcoin as well as the sale of Bitcoin for cash. In some cases, Bitcoin ATM providers require users to have an existing account to transact on the machine.

In 2018, the global Bitcoin ATMs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=980467

Bitcoin machines are not ATMs in the traditional sense and probably use the wording ATM as a neologism. Bitcoin kiosks are machines which are connected to the Internet, allowing the insertion of cash in exchange for bitcoins given as a paper receipt or by moving money to a public key on the blockchain. They look like traditional ATMs, but

Bitcoin kiosks do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the user directly to a Bitcoin exchange.

This report focuses on the global Bitcoin ATMs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bitcoin ATMs development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Bytes

Genesis Coin

Lamassu

BitAccess

Covault

Coinsource

Orderbob ATM

wBTCb

Shitcoins Club

BTC facil

BBFPro

Open Bitcoin ATM

BitXatm

zzBit

BitTeller

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/980467/global-bitcoin-atms-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cash to bitcon

Bitcon to cash

Multifuntion

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bitcoin ATMs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bitcoin ATMs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bitcoin ATMs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |