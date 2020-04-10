Bisphenol-A Segment accounted for Major Share of the Vinyl Ester Market | 2026

Vinyl ester is a resin formed by esterification of an epoxy resin with unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. It offers outstanding thermal stability and can resist higher vibrational loads and stress cracking. Hence, it can absorb larger impact without damage. Vinyl ester offers the property of thermal stability due to cross-linking of side groups along a backbone structure. It also has high chemical resistance. This enables it to withstand different crude and refined petroleum products. It offers excellent toughness and fatigue resistance. Vinyl esters are designed to provide exceptional mechanical properties at higher temperatures. They are stronger than polyesters. This product is economical for traditional fiberglass parts, and can be used with a variety of tooling and processes.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vinyl-ester-market.html

Based on chemistry, the vinyl ester market can be classified into Bisphenol-A, Novolac, brominated vinyl ester, and others. The Bisphenol-A segment accounted for major share of the global vinyl ester market in 2016. Bisphenol-A vinyl ester is manufactured using Bispenol-A epoxy resin. It has excellent strength and elongation properties. Thus, it is ideal to be used in a wide range of consumer and industrial applications. It is employed in hand lay-up, spray-up, filament winding, SMC, and pultrusion processes.

Novolac vinyl ester is a novolac-based vinyl ester that offers high resistance to chemicals. It is a corrosion-resistant material used as coating, membrane, or mortar in general tiling, trenches, pits, floors, walls, plinths, tanks, and storage areas. It also provides resistance to concentrated oxidizing acids such as nitric acid, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and phosphoric acid. It exhibits high retention of strength and toughness at elevated temperatures. Thus, it is ideal for flue gas applications. Brominated vinyl ester, based on brominated epoxy resin, is used in applications where fire retardancy is required along with mechanical and chemical resistance. The bromine content makes it tougher and fatigue resistant.

Based on end-use industries, the vinyl ester market can be segmented into fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), pipes & tanks, construction, transportation, paints & coatings, marine, and others. The pipes & tanks segment holds significant share of the vinyl ester market. This is directly linked with the application of pipes and tanks in water & wastewater treatment and chemical industries in developed and developing regions of the world. Vinyl esters are used as inner coatings in tanks and pipes in order to increase the shelf life of the equipment. Storage tanks containing crude oil and refined petroleum products have an interior lining of vinyl ester due to its excellent property of chemical resistance. Vinyl ester laminates are used in the marine industry, as it is a long-lasting product. It is also used as final coat over polyester to prevent blistering of polyester due to osmosis.

In terms of revenue, the vinyl ester market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a faster pace during the forecast period due to the growth in end-use applications such as construction, automotive, and electronics in the region. These applications require high-end materials with superior characteristics of high temperature and chemical and flame resistance.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37337

Key players operating in the global vinyl ester market include Ashland Inc., Polynt, Sherwin-Williams Company, SWANCOR, ACCS Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Interplastic Corporation, Sino Polymer, and Pliogrip Resins & Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

With much more aggressive chemical environments in mind for the design, they are especially useful when used in an organic solvent environment