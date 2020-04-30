Bismuth Oxide Market Global Industry Analysis 2027 | Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information

Bismuth Oxide Market: Introduction

Bismuth oxide is one of the derivatives of bismuth metal. It is chemically represented with molecular formula of Bi2O3. Bismuth oxide is an industrially renowned chemical, which is commonly used to produce the “Dragon’s eggs” effect in fireworks, as replacement of red lead. It is usually produced as a byproduct of the smelting of copper and lead ores. Bismuth oxide may also be prepared by burning bismuth metal in air. However, bismuth oxide is naturally found as the mineral bismite (monoclinic) and sphaerobismoite (tetragonal). It offers excellent optical and electrical properties such as wide band gap, high refractive index, high dielectric permittivity, and good photoconductivity.

Bismuth Oxide Market: Key Segmentations

Based on form, the global bismuth oxide market can be bifurcated into powder and others (sintered pieces and granules). In terms of application, the bismuth oxide market can be divided into optical glasses, fireworks, and electronic products. Bismuth oxide is employed in a few commercial applications. It is not used on a large scale in these applications. Bismuth oxide is employed as an ingredient in medical devices. It is occasionally used in dental materials to make them more opaque to X-rays than the surrounding tooth structure. However, the use of bismuth oxide in dental materials has been decreasing gradually. Led by unique electrical properties, interest for bismuth oxide usage in various industrial domains such as fuel cells, sensor technology, oxide varistors, ionic conductors, photoelectric materials, high temperature superconductors, and functional ceramics has been increased. Bismuth oxide is primarily used as an alternative for lead, especially in the manufacture of bullets, shots, and other ammunition.

Currently, it is being evaluated as a lead replacement in manufacturing free machining brass, especially for plumbing applications. It is also an important component in the manufacture of transparent ceramic glass, optical coatings, ceramics, and catalysts. Similarly, the industrial field of manufacturing technologies based on bismuth oxide optical fiber has advanced significantly as a result of a variety of high quality optical fiber production, such as bismuth oxide fiber doped with erbium (Er) and highly nonlinear bismuth oxide fibers. Bismuth oxide fibers are attractive, as the material is about 200 times more nonlinear than silicon dioxide. This unique character makes Bi2O3 an attractive field of advanced material to be investigated in semiconductor applications.

Bismuth Oxide Market: Key Players

A few companies operate in the global bismuth oxide market. Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply bismuth oxide to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the global bismuth oxide market include Uma Industries, 5N Plus, and Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co., Ltd.