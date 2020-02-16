Bird Flu Treatment Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Bird Flu Treatment Market 2018

Bird flu is a viral infection caused by avian influenza A viruses in birds. The viruses that cause the disease in birds can mutate and spread to humans. Bird flu is named H or N depending on the protein found on the surface of the virus. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus causes zoonotic infection. Influenza virus A is categorized into types based on surface proteins hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase. Based on origin, the influenza A virus can be classified into avian influenza, swine influenza, and others types of animal influenza viruses. Avian influenza primarily spreads to people through direct contact with infected poultry.

Rise in outbreaks of avian influenza in the poultry industry and awareness about diagnosis among infected patients are projected to drive the bird flu treatment market during the forecast period. However, resistance of the virus to existing anti-viral drugs is projected to restrain the bird flu treatment market in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Bird Flu Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bird Flu Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bird Flu Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sanofi

Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Cipla

Abbott

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Forrest Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Sinovac Biotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antibiotics

Vaccines

Antiviral Agents

Immunoglobulins

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Institutional Health Centers

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bird Flu Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Antibiotics

1.4.3 Vaccines

1.4.4 Antiviral Agents

1.4.5 Immunoglobulins

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bird Flu Treatment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Institutional Health Centers

1.5.5 Online Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bird Flu Treatment Market Size

2.2 Bird Flu Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bird Flu Treatment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Bird Flu Treatment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bird Flu Treatment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bird Flu Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bird Flu Treatment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Bird Flu Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bird Flu Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bird Flu Treatment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bird Flu Treatment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Sanofi

12.1.1 Sanofi Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.1.4 Sanofi Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sanofi Recent Development

12.2 Roche

12.2.1 Roche Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.2.4 Roche Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Roche Recent Development

12.3 GlaxoSmithKline

12.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

12.4 Pfizer

12.4.1 Pfizer Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development

12.5 Cipla

12.5.1 Cipla Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.5.4 Cipla Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cipla Recent Development

12.6 Abbott

12.6.1 Abbott Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.6.4 Abbott Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.7 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

12.7.1 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bird Flu Treatment Introduction

12.7.4 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Bird Flu Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

Continued….

