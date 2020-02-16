Bird Flu Treatment Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Bird Flu Treatment Market 2018
Bird flu is a viral infection caused by avian influenza A viruses in birds. The viruses that cause the disease in birds can mutate and spread to humans. Bird flu is named H or N depending on the protein found on the surface of the virus. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus causes zoonotic infection. Influenza virus A is categorized into types based on surface proteins hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase. Based on origin, the influenza A virus can be classified into avian influenza, swine influenza, and others types of animal influenza viruses. Avian influenza primarily spreads to people through direct contact with infected poultry.
Rise in outbreaks of avian influenza in the poultry industry and awareness about diagnosis among infected patients are projected to drive the bird flu treatment market during the forecast period. However, resistance of the virus to existing anti-viral drugs is projected to restrain the bird flu treatment market in the coming years.
In 2017, the global Bird Flu Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bird Flu Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bird Flu Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sanofi
Roche
GlaxoSmithKline
Pfizer
Cipla
Abbott
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Forrest Pharmaceuticals
Gilead Sciences
Macleods Pharmaceuticals
Sinovac Biotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Antibiotics
Vaccines
Antiviral Agents
Immunoglobulins
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Institutional Health Centers
Online Pharmacies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
