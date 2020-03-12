BIPV Glass Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

Building integrated photovoltaic or BIPV modules are essentially panes of glass with photovoltaic cells embedded between two sheets of glass. Used for making roofs, skylights, facades, spandrels, and curtain walls of buildings, BIPV glass is ideal for making those parts of a construction which do not require a high degree of transparency, such as an atrium roof. Various advance technology such as thin-film PV, OPV and DSC offers light weight and flexible BIPV glass . BIPV glass allows the entry of natural light and provides both thermal and sound insulation. It filters out harmful radiation and produces clean and free energy. Along with the conventional roles of providing protection from noise and rain, BIPV glass facilitates electricity generation and offers light and thermal management, effective shading, and glare protection.

Awareness about carbon footprint reduction and growing focus towards generation of electricity at lower cost from conventional and renewable sources act as key drivers for the growth of the BIPV glass market. The buildings sector accounts for the largest market share (over 80%) of the global BIPV glass market. BIPV modules act as key enabling technologies for zero net energy buildings. BIPV modules are being used extensively for the construction of educational, corporate, commercial, and residential buildings as well as hotels, hospitals, and retail outlets. The BIPV glass market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Growing investments in the architectural segment would further help boost the growth of the BIPV glass market. On the basis of end users, this market is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industrial buildings, among others.

Global players, such as Suntech Power Co., Ltd., Pilkington Group Limited, and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., in the BIPV glass market offer innovative BIPV glass products with emphasis on latest technology and better quality. Growing investments in research and development of BIPV products and introduction of new technology further boost the BIPV glass market.

Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent markets for BIPV glass. With growing investments in domestic and institutional building construction, the demand for BIPV glass is also on the rise. Growing economies and increasing household income are some of the key triggers fuelling the growth of the BIPV glass market in Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S. holds the largest market share of the BIPV glass market. The total number of zero-net energy buildings in the U.S. and Europe is growing exponentially. EU Directives demand zero energy capability for all buildings by 2021. Such initiatives by governments help boost the BIPV glass market in North America as well as in Europe. The global BIPV glass market is expected to exhibit a double digit growth rate during forecast between 2014 and 2020.

Major companies operating in the global BIPV glass market are Suntech Power Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Onyx Solar, Ascent Solar, Canadian Solar, Hanergy, Hanwha Solar One, EMMVEE Solar Systems Private Limited, Ascent Solar, DuPont, First Solar, GE, Solar Frontier Pilkington, CENTROSOLAR Group AG, Power Film, Inc., Pythagoras Solar, and Sun Power.