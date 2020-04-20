Biotin Market Strategical Analysis Report scope by 2017 – 2027

Biotin, is a water-soluble vitamin referred to as vitamin H, coenzyme R, and vitamin B7. It is an important vitamin mainly used for food fortification and has benefits as dietary supplement as well. It is available as both solid and liquid vitamin/mineral formulations. Biotin consumption helps to improve our body metabolism, healthy hair growth and nail growth by targeting cells deep within our body. Deficiency of biotin may cause innate genetic disorders that may affect biotin metabolism. Subclinical deficiency of biotin may even cause minor symptoms, however the inherent genetic disorders may lead to lethal consequences. Biotin can be produced through yeast, bacteria, molds or algae, or by certain other plant species. Owing to its beneficial effects on skin, hairs and nails biotin is often referred to as beauty vitamin.

The major drivers for the global biotin market are the increasing adoption of biotin products among consumes globally. This is majorly due to increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with biotin such as improved skin, food conversion into glucose, production of fatty acids and activating production of protein/amino acid metabolism in the fingernail cells and hair roots. Also, biotin supplements boosts hair and nail growth making nails thicker and less brittle, therefore increasing the usage of such ingredient-based products. Furthermore, increasing health awareness among the masses has led to adoption of such ingredients as both food and health supplement leading to significant growth of the global biotin market.

The global Biotin Market is divided into seven regions, namely seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In APEJ region, China has been the largest biotin manufacturing nation accounting for around 80% of the global biotin supply in the recent years. In Japan, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. continues to be the major producer for biotin. In the North America, United States is one among the major leading industry player of the biotin products market. In the meantime, with the ongoing development in biotin market over the years, China’s biotin production technology has been the most unconventional, edge cutting driver for the biotin market in the world.