Biosurgery Market Insight, Industry Analysis 2019 With BD, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, CR Bard, B. Braun Group & More

Global biosurgery accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global biosurgery market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
- Increasing Number of Surgeries
- Growing Focus on Effective Blood Loss Management in Patients During Surgeries
- Higher Price of Biosurgery Products
- Improving Healthcare Systems in Developing Markets
- Necessity of Skilled Personnel
Market Segmentation: Global Biosurgery Market
- By type the global biosurgery market is segmented into
- Sealants
- Hemostatic agents
- Soft tissue attachments (patch/mesh)
- Adhesion barriers
- Bone graft substitutes
- Staple line reinforcement agents
- Sealants are sub-segmented into natural/biological sealants, and synthetic & semi-synthetic sealants.
- Natural/biological sealants are again sub-segmented into fibrin sealants, gelatin-based sealants, collagen-based sealants, human blood-based sealants, animal-based sealants and other natural sealants.
- Synthetic and semi-synthetic sealants are again sub-segmented into cyanoacrylates, polymeric hydrogels, urethane-based sealants, and other synthetic & semi-synthetic sealants.
- Soft tissue attachments (patch/mesh) are sub-segmented into synthetic meshes & biological meshes.
- Adhesion barriers are sub-segmented into natural adhesion barriers and synthetic adhesion barriers.
- Natural adhesion barriers are again sub-segmented into fibrin-based adhesion barriers and collagen & protein.
- Synthetic adhesion barriers are again sub-segmented into regenerated cellulose, hyaluronic acid (HA), polyethylene glycol (PEG), and others.
- On the basis of surgeries the global biosurgery market is segmented into
- Orthopedic surgeries
- Neurological surgeries
- General surgeries
- Cardiovascular surgeries
- Reconstructive surgeries
- Urological surgeries
- Gynecological surgeries
- Thoracic surgeries
- On the basis of geography, global biosurgery market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
