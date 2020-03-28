Biosimulation Market Growing at 15.9% CAGR to 2022 – Share, Demand and Forecast by Clinical Trials, Biotech, Molecular Simulation and Medical Software Services

“Research on Biosimulation Market Study Analysis by End Users Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations and Regulatory Authorities Bodies.” Top Trends, Key Forecast and Complete Overview.

Biosimulation market is projected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Primary sources from the demand side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from the various players in the biosimulation market.

Biosimulation market report will help stakeholders to understand competitive landscape better & gain insights to position their businesses & help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies. For market estimation process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate & validate market size of biosimulation market as well as to estimate market size of various dependent submarkets.

“Ownership models segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus on research-related funding activities by governments is expected to assist in the development of drug discovery and development process, thus driving the demand for biosimulation in European region.

The biosimulation market is segmented into ownership models and subscription models. The ownership models segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Buyers mainly opt for these delivery models due to the security benefits associated with them are the major factors that are supporting the growth of this delivery models segment.

Top players in biosimulation market operating are Certara (US), Simulation Plus (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Schrödinger (US), ACD/Labs (Canada), Chemical Computing Group (Canada), Physiomics (UK), Evidera (US), In silico biosciences (US), INOSIM Software (Germany), Insilico Biotechnology (Germany), LeadInvent Technologies (India), Rosa (US), Nuventra Pharma (US), and Genedata (Switzerland).

Target Audience for Biosimulation Market Study Report as follows Biosimulation product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, Market research and consulting companies, Regulatory authorities, Associations related to pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Academic and government research institutes and Contract research organizations (CROs).

